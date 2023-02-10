AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Bowl weekend is officially here, which means if you’re throwing a party it’s time to order food!

22News visited E.B’s Restaurant in Agawam for an all-hands-on-deck affair this weekend. “It’s the biggest business day of the year and it’s actually become more of a weekend event,” Ed Borgatti, owner of E.B’s Restaurant

Super Bowl weekend boosting business at wing and pizza shops across the country. According to Restaurant Ware, one in seven Americans order takeout for the big game around 60 percent will get pizza, and the rest will invest in more than a billion chicken wings.

“Between boneless and bone-in, we will probably do two tons of wings. So that’s 4,000 pounds. When you’re dealing with that kind of tonnage, pulling it off on Super Bowl Sunday comes down to timing both on the part of wing prep and your orders. You can call early Sunday and we can probably squeeze you in a time slot but we really suggest that the orders come in because there are a lot of times that on the actual day, there are times we say we aren’t taking any more orders.”

Once prep starts they really do have it down to a science, “we have temp-regulated warmers for the wings in the mornings but you can only cook so much in so much time. You’re dropping wings all day but you’re also leaving space to cook all your other fried food so it’s kind of an art form to regulate it but these guys got it down,” Ed Borgatti, owner of E.B’s Restaurant.

Ed told 22News that sauces and extras like blue cheese are more expensive this year but chicken prices have come down and the supply of everything is finally fixed.