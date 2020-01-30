Fans prepare for first non-Patriots Super Bowl since 2016-17 NFL season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- What a difference a year makes, a year ago, the Patriots were in Atlanta preparing for a Super Bowl that they would end up winning. A year later, well they’ll be watching the game just like the rest of us from home.

“It’s a little disappointing but it’s sports so you always have to expect the unexpected,” West Springfield resident Patrick Tamba said.

Sunday’s game will feature the Chiefs and 49ers playing for it all. There is a connection to New England with 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G spent several seasons as Tom Brady’s backup in New England. One Pats fan said he’ll be rooting for Garoppolo on Sunday.

“I’ll be happy if Garoppolo wins The Super Bowl because that’s Brady’s little man. I mean it’s going to be a tight game but I’m looking forward to watching it and hope he wins the super bowl,” Patrick Tamba said.

Even though the Patriots won’t be playing Sunday, fans told 22News the Chiefs and 49ers are two young teams that are very exciting to watch.

“They’ve both had a good year, it’s going to be a really exciting game, I hope,” Carol Hyland of West Springfield said. “High scoring, a lot of action and keep you on the edge of your seat I hope. That’s what you want to see in a Super Bowl.”

Many are expecting a close one Sunday. Vegas odds currently have the Chiefs as a 1.5 point favorite over the 49ers.