Grocery stores making sure they have enough food for Super Bowl parties

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although the Patriots didn’t make it to this year’s Super Bowl, football fans in the area still plan to tune in and chow down. The signs are unmistakable and so are the preparations.

“We start weeks in advance, in preparation for the day,” Big Y Store Director Tricia Hay explained. “Between ordering all the products that we need, we have the right people in the right places at the right time.”

Popular items like 30-inch subs will go like hotcakes, as will chicken wings and pizzas. And if you ask Eddie Ortiz of Westfield what his party host should have on the menu.

“The buffalo chicken will have me very, very happy,” said Ortiz. “I enjoy it, everyone enjoys it, and it’s very easy to make.”

Meat Department Manager Joe Kelley, who’s seen 30 Super Bowl Sundays knows what to expect as early as 8 a.m. Sunday. He told 22News, “Sunday morning they come rolling in here, they’re looking for the best food, one of the best buys at Big Y is the game day wings.”

Food stores are filled with reminders that by kick-off time on Sunday, party hosts will have picked up all the essentials for a successful viewing experience. Food pick up time begins at 8 a.m. and continues right up until the start of The Big Game.