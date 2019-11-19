Gronk to host music festival during Super Bowl weekend

Breaking News
Social media threat at Holyoke High School
by: Nancy Krause

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Rob Gronkowski will be in Miami for the Super Bowl. But, he won’t be playing in the big game.

The former Patriots tight end announced Tuesday he will be hosting his own music festival during Super Bowl week featuring some of his favorite artists, including Diplo, Kaskade, Rick Ross, Flo Rida, DJ Carnage and 3LAU.

“It’s going to be the biggest rager Miami has ever seen,” Gronk said in his Instagram announcement.

Over the weekend, Gronk said he would be making a “big announcement” Tuesday, sparking speculation and – for some – hope that he would be returning to the team to finish out the season. However, his video echoed his comments in October, where he said he would not return.

In the video, a bathrobe-clad Gronk sat on a couch with alter egos on either side of him. One talked about partying, saying, “We’re not talking about SB LIV. We’re talking about getting L-I-T.” and the other saying, “Bro, you have so much left in the tank. We need you back on the field this season fighting for another ring.”

In the end, the partying Gronk won the internal battle.

Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram earlier this year. Since then, he’s become an advocate for CBD oil – partnering with CBD Medic and Abacus Health, urging the NFL and other sports leagues to allow players to use CBD oil to recover from injuries sustained on the field.

He was also hired by FOX Sports as an NFL analyst.

