Kraft sends Mass. Healthcare workers to Super Bowl

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WWLP) – The New England Patriots held a Super Bowl send-off this morning for health care workers flying on the team’s plane to the big game.

Along with the flight to Tampa Bay and Super Bowl tickets, the 76 health care workers are getting a two-night hotel stay, a gift bag, spending money, and more.

The workers, who have all been vaccinated and come from across New England, were invited on the trip by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, as a gesture of gratitude for their hard work through the pandemic.

The plane was also decked out with new decals for the trip to promote the COVID-19 vaccine, calling on people to, “Take the shot. Get vaccinated.”

