Large Super Bowl gatherings could lead to major COVID-19 outbreaks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The big game will be kicking off in a matter of days and while the Super Bowl isn’t a holiday it’s an event that could lead to major COVID-19 outbreaks.

Though football is a game that brings people together, there are ways to still have fun while watching the game apart from one another.

Tom Brady being in this year’s Super Bowl even if it’s not with the Patriots it still has generated a lot of interest in western Massachusetts.

However while the big game usually means big parties, this year due to COVID-19 football fans will have to call an audible. The CDC is recommending everyone to keep the huddle around the TV and any gatherings to members of their own household.



“I do fear that if people gather for the Super Bowl we could see those numbers again,” said Dr. Levin.

Even though your usual party may be sidelined there are still ways to have a safe Super Bowl.

“You can zoom during the same time of the game, you could have a group text going. You could safely prepare cookies or food for friends and neighbors and deliver them ahead of time so people can enjoy the same snacks,” said Dr. Levin, who also added that your spread of food could lead to a spread of COVID-19.