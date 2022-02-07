Local Chicopee businesses prepare for the Super Bowl

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Super Bowl against the Rams and Bengals is one week away and in preparation for The Big Game, restaurants and sports bars are ordering extra food and supplies as they expect it to be a busy weekend.

The Super Bowl usually brings extra attention to local bars and restaurants and with staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

At John’s Pizzeria in Chicopee they are ordering extra ingredients, pizza boxes and even bringing in extra staff. An all hands on deck scenario to ensure that everyone can have a great Super Bowl experience.

“Every Super Bowl we prepare well with extra staff extra employees, extra wings, food… we usually go through about 140 to 150 pizzas that day,” said John Capaccio Owner of John’s Pizzeria.

During sports events local business like John’s, that have been around for the last 43 years, recommend ordering your pizza and wings early before the rush.

Over at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille owner Bill Stetson, is making sure they are locked and loaded with all things Super Bowl which means lots of wings.

“With the food shortages and everything we started ordering wings last week to get ourselves ahead and we’re pretty much known as a wing and pizza place so we’ll be doing a lot of wings and a lot of pizza,” said Stetson.

To make sure you get a table and your Super Bowl food, owners recommend to plan ahead.

The Rumbleseat doesn’t take reservations, but they will have a half time buffet for hungry sports fans.

“If you want a table get here a little bit early,” added Stetson. “First come first serve we encourage to order ahead of time,” echoed Capaccio.

Both Chicopee businesses said they are ready and will have the game playing so all Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bangels fans are welcomed.