Mercy Medical Center respiratory therapist to attend Super Bowl on Patriots plane

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the 76 Massachusetts healthcare workers going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl 55 works at Mercy Medical Center.

Cherie Rodriquez is a respiratory therapist at Mercy Medical Center. She’s been taking of care very sick COVID-19 patients throughout this entire pandemic. She told me she is just so thankful for this experience.

It was the surprise of a lifetime for Rodriquez.

She works overnights at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, so when she got a call from her boss in the middle of the day, she reluctantly got on the Zoom call.

“And there was Robert Kraft telling me I was going to the Super Bowl on the Patriots plane,” Rodriquez told 22News.

Rodriguez is a respiratory therapist so she works in many departments from the ER, to the ICU, and on COVID floors.

She describes the past 10 months as intense and tiring, and not only for her, but for all of her colleagues too, so this trip is especially meaningful.

“I’m thrilled,” said Rodriquez. “Everyone in this hospital deserves this. I know they only had one ticket and I’m honored that I was lucky enough to get picked.”

Like all 76 health care workers attending, Rodriguez is fully vaccinated. They will be traveling together on the Patriots team plane, which Rodriquez already has an outfit for.

She told 22News, “I’m actually a Cowboys fans, but I’m going to be a Patriots fans. My brother is a Patriots fan, I’m going to borrow one of his jerseys I don’t want to wear a Cowboys jersey on Robert Kraft’s plane.”

Also among the 76 are two employees from Baystate Medical Center, who will also be making the trip to Tampa this Sunday.