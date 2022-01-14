NFL Wild Card: Patriots vs Bills Saturday night

(WWLP) – The NFL Postseason kicks off Saturday and that includes the Patriots in Buffalo against the AFC Champion Bills.

The Buffalo Bills are no longer the Patriots patsy as they prepare to host New England in this wild-card playoff game. Buffalo has turned the tables on its division rival by winning three of the past four meetings to earn consecutive AFC East titles over the past two years.

That’s a big difference for Buffalo fans considering their mostly heartache and frustration over a stretch in which the Patriots won 35 of 40 meetings from 2000 to 2019. New England’s dominance coincided with the hiring of head coach Bill Belichick and ended with the departure of quarterback Tom Brady.

The teams split their two-game series this season. The Pats beat the Bills in Buffalo 14-10 on December 6th but lost 33-21 in Foxboro three weeks later.

The weather will certainly be a factor with the temperature at game time at 8:15 p.m. expected to be in the single digits and wind chills well below zero. In fact it could be one of the coldest playoff games in NFL history.