“The chance of a lifetime,” Baystate healthcare heroes given Super Bowl tickets

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 02: The New England Patriots plane delivers N95 masks from Shenzhen, China to Logan International Airport to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on April 02, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son Patriots President Jonathan Kraft partnered with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to ship the masks which will be split between Massachusetts and New York. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A thank you to healthcare workers in the form of Super Bowl tickets.

As guests of Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, 76 healthcare workers representing all six New England states are getting an all-expenses paid trip to Super Bowl LV, including round trip air travel on board the Patriots team plane.

In Kraft’s statement he said, “We want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all of the healthcare heroes who have risked their well-being to ensure ours. They are truly superheroes to us.”

Three of those health care workers who are flying to Tampa are from Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center.

Baystate Medical Center’s Senior Director of Hospitality Steve Boyle will be one of the 76 healthcare heroes on board the plane.

“It’s tough to put into words. It’s surreal a little bit. The chance to go onto the team plane, meet Mr. Kraft, it’s so exciting, the chance of a lifetime,” said Boyle.

Boyle’s work has helped kept Baystate Health employees safe throughout the pandemic. When the pandemic hit, Boyle acted quickly, implementing new cleaning polices across their health system to minimize the spread of the virus. He also transformed Baystate Medical Center’s cafeteria and created socially distant spaces for employees to take breaks. But for Boyle, he’s not looking at this as a personal achievement, but his representation of the hospital.

“The term healthcare hero is used a lot,” said Boyle. “I say it to anyone who steps foot through the door on a daily basis because there is a lot of support that goes into doing what we do.”

Baystate Health’s epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Haessler will be joining Boyle at the Super Bowl. She first advocated the hospital system to take preparations for COVID-19 when the first few cases emerged in Wuhan, China.

Dr. Sarah Haessler and Stephen Boyle, Sr (Credit: Baystate Health)

The healthcare workers will depart from Logan Airport in Boston Sunday morning. Once in Tampa, they’ll meet Robert Kraft, attend a special concert for healthcare workers featuring Miley Cyrus, and then they’ll watch the Bucs and Chiefs square off in Raymond James Stadium.