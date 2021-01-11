Ravens vs. Bills tickets sold out, pending approval from state to allow fans in for the game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills’ ticket office says as of 1 p.m. today, all tickets for the Ravens vs. Bills game are sold out.

We’re still waiting for word from the state if fans will be allowed in the game.

As of 1 p.m. today, all tickets for Ravens/Bills are SOLD OUT, according to the team's ticket office. We're still waiting for word from the state on whether fans will be allowed in for the game, but the tickets have been sold if they are. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 11, 2021

Earlier today, a spokesperson for BioReference labs told News 4’s Chris Horvatits that an announcement on fans at Saturday night’s game is expected “shortly.” It’s unclear how soon “shortly” will be.

#NEW: A spokesperson for BioReference labs tells me an announcement on fans at the Ravens/Bills game is expected "shortly", though it's unclear exactly how soon "shortly" will be. — Chris Horvatits (@ChrisHorvatits4) January 11, 2021

During his State of the State, Governor Cuomo says early indicators are that last weekend’s game against the Colts, which allowed about 6,700 fans into the game, was “a great success.”

The Bills began selling divisional round tickets Sunday based on season ticket holder seniority.

In an email sent from the team to season ticket holders, if the state does not approve fans in the stands for this weekend’s game, ticket buyers can have the money paid applied as an account credit, or they can request a refund.