Sports fans start Super Bowl festivities early at card show in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Super Bowl Fever got an early start this Super Bowl Sunday at the Western Massachusetts Sports Card Show in Chicopee

The Pandemic may have cut down the attendance for the card show at the Moose family center in Chicopee, but the fans vigorously set their sights and their hopes on finding a card signed by Tom Brady.

“We want to thank the moose family and everyone who made this possible, come out and buy sell and football players, Super Bowl especially I’m looking for Tom Brady signed, yes, definitely,” said AJ Goncalves of Ludlow.

Kansas City supporters had a chance to invest in a Patrick Mahomes card, which could be worth a lot more than they paid, should the Chiefs become Super Bowl Champions.

“Yeah, everyone is looking for Mahomes believe it or not, Brady, he’s just an icon in the sports cards. He’s the most sought after card in the industry, everybody looks for Brady.

These sports card enthusiasts were getting psyched for the Super Bowl by checking out the cards honoring many of their gridiron heroes. Red Sox baseball may be out of season but their cards are highly valued here in western Massachusetts.