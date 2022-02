FILE – This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

(WWLP) – Super Bowl 56 is scheduled for February 13th in Los Angeles within the league’s newest So-Fi Stadium.

Ticket prices are at a record high for the Big Game, with the average price to get in the door being over 10-thousand dollars according to Seat Geek.

That’s thousands of dollars higher than Super Bowls 55 and 54 which came in at between seven and eight-thousand dollars.

