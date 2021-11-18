Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Falcons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots are on the road Thursday night to play the Falcons in Atlanta and a rematch of Super Bowl 51.

Tom Brady has moved on to win another title at Tampa Bay and only a handful of Atlanta players remain from that fateful night in Houston. Yet memories of the greatest comeback and meltdown in Super Bowl history still linger especially when the Falcons are facing the Patriots.

Who can forget what happened that night when the Brady-led Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime at Super Bowl 51.

This year’s Patriots are led by rookie Quarterback Mac Jones and they are riding a four game winning streak. They blew out the Cleveland Browns on Sunday 45-7. Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards completions and touchdowns.

New England’s ideal offensive attack will be to run the ball. Damien Harris is expected to be back along with Rhamondre Stevenson who rushed for 100 yards against the Browns.

Who are the experts picking tonight?#NEvsATL predictions: https://t.co/gPIdluN6j9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 18, 2021

The Patriots are now 6 and 4 and in second place in the AFC East just a half game behind the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile the Falcons were on the opposite end of a blowout as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 43-3. That dropped them to 4-5 on the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on Thursday Night Football.