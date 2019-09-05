Tonight on 22News: Packers vs Bears

(WWLP) – The NFL kicks off their 100th season tonight right here on 22News.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears tonight in Chicago. Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m.

No two teams have faced off more times than the Packers & the Bears.



Watch the top 10 moments from #GBvsCHI history.#TBT #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/5gfqat7gVx — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 5, 2019

It’s strength vs. strength tonight in #GBvsCHI.



4 things to watch for in our season opener.

📰: https://t.co/gwHXHZc5Ng pic.twitter.com/IBowsIPvJb — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 5, 2019

The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one. They play at 8:20 Sunday night at home in Foxborough.

You can watch both games on 22News.

