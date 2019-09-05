Tonight on 22News: Packers vs Bears

Breaking News
(WWLP) – The NFL kicks off their 100th season tonight right here on 22News.

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears tonight in Chicago. Kick-off is at 8:20 p.m.

No Packers without Papa Bear? A different take on the NFL’s oldest rivalry

‘Big Game Bound’ kicks off 2019 NFL season

The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers in week one. They play at 8:20 Sunday night at home in Foxborough.

You can watch both games on 22News.

WATCH LIVE: NFL Kickoff Game: Packers vs. Bears

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears in the NFL kickoff game beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

