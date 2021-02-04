Try out this viral spinach salsa queso dip for Super Bowl Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — If you’re looking for a dip for the game this weekend, there’s one recipe we know won’t disappoint! This hot spinach queso dip recipe went viral a few years ago online — being shared more than 400,000 times.

And everyone who tried the dip can agree: it’s darn good!

Mallory Brooks shared the recipe via the Haystacks and Champagne blog:

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 lb Velveeta cheese

8 ounces cream cheese

1 can Rotel

Dash of Cumin

Cut the Velveeta and cream cheese into cubes and place all ingredients in a microwaveable-safe dish. Heat until cheese has melted and stir to combine all ingredients.

If you prefer, you can place all the ingredients in an oven safe dish and bake until the dip is heated through–continuing to stir to mix all ingredients. I usually put the dip in at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes–keep an eye on it as it depends on how deep your dish is–it can take as little as 10 minutes or as much as 20-25 minutes to have all the cheese melted. When it’s hot and bubbly, it’s ready!

OR, you can place all ingredients in a crockpot and heat until cheese has melted (continuing to stir the mixture to combine ingredients). It should take somewhere around an hour to have the cheeses melt (but check as crockpots vary). This particular method is great if you can leave it on the low setting–then your dip will stay warm for a while!

If you’re going to test it out, you’ll want to review the full recipe here.