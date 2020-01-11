(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch the Divisional Playoff Round with the Minnesota Vikings at the San Francisco 49ers starting at 3:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
Minnesota, which has won six of the past eight meetings, beat New Orleans, 26-20, in OT to advance. San Francisco makes its first playoff appearance since 2013.
We've got the team to do it.— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 9, 2020
Only thing we've got to do is #GoGetIt. pic.twitter.com/kBrI9vDYN8
Red end zones just in time for #49ers Playoffs at @LevisStadium 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qKG2WZYtMh— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 9, 2020
Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Latest News:
- Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity to host homeownership info session
- WATCH LIVE: Divisional Playoffs: Vikings vs. 49ers
- Kitchen fire due to unattended cooking in Springfield
- Girl Scout cookie season is finally here
- Inmates attack guard at Massachusetts max security prison
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.