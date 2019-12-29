WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: 49ers vs. Seahawks

Breaking News
(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks from CenturyLink Field kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle has won 11 of the past 12 meetings with San Francisco, including a 27-24 overtime victory in Week 10; winner claims the NFC West Division crown.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

