WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Rams

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago has won six of the past seven meetings after holding Los Angeles to just 214 total yards and forcing four INTs in a 15-6 triumph last season.

Sunday Night Football at the #RamsHouse! 🙌



Join us » https://t.co/3kc1N7Kmy3 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2019

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News: