(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Chicago has won six of the past seven meetings after holding Los Angeles to just 214 total yards and forcing four INTs in a 15-6 triumph last season.
NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Latest News:
- WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Bears vs. Rams
- Alleged gunman, victim among 6 charged after game shooting
- Longmeadow Fire Department assist with house fire in Agawam
- Parent claims worms found in Pop-Tart
- Residents celebrate East Longmeadow’s 125th anniversary
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.