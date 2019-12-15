WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Bills vs. Steelers

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers from Heinz Field kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle snapped a three-game skid to the Rams with a 30-29 victory in Week Pittsburgh has won 10 of the past 11 meetings, including a 27-20 victory last season, as Le’Veon Bell rushed for 236 yards and three TDs on 38 carries.

.@missi_matthews sits down with @rell_island6 and Trey Edmunds to speak about the upcoming matchup with the Bills, being on the field at the same time as their brother, Tremaine Edmunds, and more. pic.twitter.com/XuyklN7cop — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 13, 2019

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

