WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Chiefs vs. Bears

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears from Soldier Field kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Kansas City (10-4), which is 6-1 on the road, has won four in a row; Chicago (7-7) is 7-5 all-time against the Chiefs after securing an 18-17 victory in 2015.
Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
