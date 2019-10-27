WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Chiefs

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.
Green Bay has won two of the three previous meetings with Kansas City, including a 38-28 victory in 2015, as QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five TDs.
