WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Packers vs. Chiefs

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs from Arrowhead Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Green Bay has won two of the three previous meetings with Kansas City, including a 38-28 victory in 2015, as QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 333 yards and five TDs.

Yo @EAMaddenNFL,



We need to talk about Trav's block rating 🧐 pic.twitter.com/peWKSwIP3R — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 24, 2019

NBC Sports will have live coverage of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots beginning at 7:00pm ET on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News:

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.