WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Seattle Seahawks at the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 4:40 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Seattle has won 7 of its last 8 meetings with the Eagles, including a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia in Week 12; Eagles won NFC East with a 9-7 record.

Wild Card 🔜



Take a look at how we're previewing Sunday's matchup » https://t.co/WIh1m7JeOY pic.twitter.com/Omteb95LWd — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 3, 2020

Ready to fly in midnight green on Sunday#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/SUMVFrqwuI — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 3, 2020

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News: