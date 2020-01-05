(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Seattle Seahawks at the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 4:40 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
Seattle has won 7 of its last 8 meetings with the Eagles, including a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia in Week 12; Eagles won NFC East with a 9-7 record.
Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Latest News:
- WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles
- Sleeping Florida man wakes up to find burglar sucking his toes, deputies say
- Titans stun Patriots 20-13 in Wild Card upset
- Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
- Annual Grand Colleen Pageant held at Holyoke High School
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.