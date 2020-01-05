WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Eagles

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Seattle Seahawks at the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 4:40 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Seattle has won 7 of its last 8 meetings with the Eagles, including a 17-9 victory at Philadelphia in Week 12; Eagles won NFC East with a 9-7 record.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Trending Stories