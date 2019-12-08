WATCH LIVE: Sunday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Rams

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Sunday night football with the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams starting at 7:00 p.m. on 22News.

The coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

Seattle snapped a three-game skid to the Rams with a 30-29 victory in Week 5, as Russell Wilson had four TD passes; Los Angeles beat Arizona, 34-7, in Week 13.

Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

