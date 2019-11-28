WATCH LIVE: Thanksgiving Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Thursday night football with the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons starting at 8:00 p.m. on 22News.
The coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.
Atlanta snapped a three-game losing skid to New Orleans with a 26-9 victory in Week 10, as Grady Jarrett recorded 2.5 of the Falcons’ six sacks.
