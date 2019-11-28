WATCH LIVE: Thanksgiving Night Football: Saints vs. Falcons

(WWLP) – It’s game day! Watch Thursday night football with the New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons starting at 8:00 p.m. on 22News.

CLICK TO WATCH LIVE STREAM

The coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. with Football Night in America featuring expert analysts break down highlights from earlier games and discuss the top stories in the NFL; coverage also includes a preview the Sunday night matchup.

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons from Mercedes-Benz Stadium kicks off at 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

Atlanta snapped a three-game losing skid to New Orleans with a 26-9 victory in Week 10, as Grady Jarrett recorded 2.5 of the Falcons’ six sacks.

5️⃣ things to know leading up to Thursday's rematch in Atlanta ⚜️



Morning Break [ @NOLAnews ] » https://t.co/IVkQCuiprP pic.twitter.com/l3S3vawpXU — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 27, 2019

On Thursday, our rival comes to town for a Thanksgiving showdown. pic.twitter.com/PcrcDtqoAP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 27, 2019

