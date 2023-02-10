Americans are expected to eat 1.42 billion chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, but some states have a bigger hankering than others. (Getty Images)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of us will be rooting for the Chiefs this Sunday. Others will be cheering for the Eagles. But most of us will be pinning our hopes on chicken wings.

Typically, fans in Kansas City will be shoveling in barbecue and cheesesteaks in Philly however during Super Bowl, Americans are projected to consume a record-breaking amount of 1.45 billion chicken wings. According to The National Chicken Council, that’s an increase of 2% (84 million more).

The increase in the demand for chicken wings “are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the Big Game, whether at home or at a bar/restaurant,” according to Tom Super, a spokesperson for the National Chicken Council (NCC).

According to Yelp, these are the top 20 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts:

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.