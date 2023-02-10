CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some of us will be rooting for the Chiefs this Sunday. Others will be cheering for the Eagles. But most of us will be pinning our hopes on chicken wings.
Typically, fans in Kansas City will be shoveling in barbecue and cheesesteaks in Philly however during Super Bowl, Americans are projected to consume a record-breaking amount of 1.45 billion chicken wings. According to The National Chicken Council, that’s an increase of 2% (84 million more).
The increase in the demand for chicken wings “are more favorable prices and more people getting back to normal and gathering for the Big Game, whether at home or at a bar/restaurant,” according to Tom Super, a spokesperson for the National Chicken Council (NCC).
According to Yelp, these are the top 20 best chicken wing spots in western Massachusetts:
- Hangar Pub & Grill / Wings Over – various locations
- Olde Forge Restaurant – 125 N Main St Lanesborough
- Open Door Cafe – 247 Cady St Ludlow
- Antonio’s Pizza and Wings – 71 Main St Easthampton
- 51 Park Restaurant & Tavern – 51 Park St Lee
- Rem Roc’s – 117 Fenn St Pittsfield
- Northampton Brewery – 11 Brewster Ct Northampton
- The Grouse House – 195 Monterey Rd Otis
- Johnny’s Tavern – 30 Boltwood Walk Amherst
- Wolfie’s Restaurant – 52 S Main St South Deerfield
- Athena’s Pizza – 65 University Dr Ste 1 Amherst
- Peppo’s Pizza – 421 Springfield St Agawam
- B.T.’s Smokehouse – 392 Main St Sturbridge
- Wing Madness – 1287 Liberty St Springfield
- Local Burger – 16 Main St Northampton
- Toasted Owl – 21 Main St Northampton
- EB’s Restaurant – 385 Walnut St Ext Agawam
- Cim’s Tavern – 429 Fenn St Pittsfield
- Chicken Queen – 1782 Westover Rd Chicopee
- Theodores Booze Blues & BBQ – 201 Worthington St Springfield
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chicken wing spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.