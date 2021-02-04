With due date approaching, Mahomes hoping baby girl waits until after Super Bowl LV to arrive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Patrick Mahomes says he’s looking forward to becoming a dad, just hopefully not before the Big Game on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his fiancée Brittany Matthews announced in September that they’re expecting a baby, and then a month later, revealed that they’re having a baby girl.

But the couple is keeping the due date under wraps.

“I’m not supposed to tell, but it’s coming up pretty quickly,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday.

He said they’re “extremely, extremely ready” for their little girl to arrive, but Mahomes is hoping it happens after Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

“We have all the things planned out and every single gadget and tool you can have to be great parents. But at this at the time I’m trying to tell her to hold off until after the game,” Mahomes said.

“But whenever it happens, it happens. But we can wait ’til maybe a few weeks after the game, that would probably be ideal.”