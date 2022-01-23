The Buccaneers bring Game Day business to South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27 in the NFC Divisional playoffs Sunday. And with former New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady leading the pack, this game meant a boost for local businesses.

The co-owner of Family Pizza South Hadley, Rosa Falvo, told 22News they have their own Game Day preps on days like these.

“We have extra people on, extra drivers,” she said. “We make sure everything’s set and ready to go.”

Pizza and wings are the big sellers and even though it was the Buccaneers playing and not the Patriots, Family Pizza is still seeing the same amount of traffic that they would have if the Patriots were playing.

“When the Patriots play it’s extremely busy,” she said. “And when Tom Brady plays also, I don’t think we ever forget him as a Patriot, it’s just as busy.”

While the cars roll in and out of the parking lot for deliveries and take-out, the dining room remains closed.

Rosa said business has been strong, with the community continuing to put their orders in.

“It’s been a very trying time but at the same time I have to give it to our customers and our patrons,” Rosa said. “They’ve been wonderful to us.”

And while the buccaneers are not moving onto the next round, Family Pizza is expecting their busy season to continue right to the Super Bowl.