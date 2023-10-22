FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Patriots continue their tough early-season schedule on Sunday hosting a division rival.

It is finally not raining this Sunday, so everyone should have a blast at this game, but the same can’t be said for Patriots fans so far this season. One-and-five to start the year against the league’s second-strongest schedule, and it doesn’t get any easier with the Buffalo Bills coming to town on Sunday.

The Buffalo Bills are in town, winners of six of their last seven against the Pats, as they chip away at that 77-49-1 Patriots lead in the all-time series. They are 4-2 overall this season, but coming off a heart-pounding 14-9 win over the New York Giants last week that came down to the wire on Sunday night football.

This season is the first time under head coach Bill Belichick that the Patriots are still looking for their second win headed into Week seven, and it’s been a while since that first victory against the Jets almost a month ago.

It’s been a tale of slow starts since then, not a single first-half touchdown in the three games since. That, and the turnover battle, emphasized this week by the coaching staff, with the team ranked dead-last in turnover margin, and having more than 20 players on Sunday’s injury report.

So that’s the grim reality of this Patriots season, but there is always hope, and even if it’s ugly once again to start this afternoon, there’s some fun scheduled for halftime.

Three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker Mike Vrabel and legendary assistant coach Dante Scarnecchia were inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend and will be honored at halftime.