SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With football season now back in full swing certain businesses are seeing a boost. 22News was at a busy Springfield sports bar during the Patriots and Eagles game on Sunday.

It’s now that time of the year when every Sunday for the next few months there’s NFL football on and that means more business at sports bars.

For Bars and restaurants like Christopher’s Tavern in Springfield, Sunday’s during football season is a huge driver for business, especially when the home town Patriots are on. Particularly this Sunday with fans coming out to see New England’s first regular season game plus Tom Brady’s halftime ceremony. 22News spoke to fans who make a tradition out of watching the games at the bar.

“I wanted to come out and see if Tom Brady actually comes out at halftime and I come out quite a bit to watch the games it’s fun to watch with other people and do stuff,” said Patriots Fan, Kevin Shippee.

And the beginning of football season doesn’t just mean more fun in the fall it means more business for bars like Christopher’s Tavern, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Monday.

“It’s great it means fall is coming, best time of the year. Oh business goes up 50 almost 75 percent it almost doubles it doesn’t always double but it sometimes does depending on the game,” expressed Christopher’s Tavern Owner, Christopher Arillota.

The Patriots fans of course left the bar upset with them losing 25 – 20 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but Arillota said that once the Patriots start winning they get an even bigger boost in business.

It’s not just the Patriots that are helping to support these local businesses like sports bars and pizza places, because on every Sunday throughout the fall there’s a full slate of NFL Football games on television from 1 p.m. all the way until the Sunday Night Football Game on 22News.