SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds return to the Mass Mutual Center Wednesday for big game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Thunderbirds have at least one more game in Springfield. Their continued success is helping local businesses. After a game 6 loss, the Thunderbirds are looking to advance to the Calder Cup Finals against the Laval Rocket. The series tied at three games a piece right now.

One woman who lives in Springfield told 22News the Thunderbirds always bring the crowds downtown. Felicia Harvey said, “There’s like a lot of cars, a lot of block-ups. Sometimes I can hardly walk in between the cars, they’re bumper to bumper. It’s like people are walking down, young people, kids are coming here.”

It’s not just Thunderbirds action bringing people downtown, it’s other events too.

Chris Russell, Executive Director of Springfield BID, said, “The hotels have been doing very well with graduations and a lot of great events that we’ve had in the downtown, in the Mass Mutual Center and I’m sure there’s some sort of uptick from the games as well.”

Local restaurants in the area have also seen an increase in business during the T-Birds playoff run and graduation season. Chris Russel added, “It’s nice to see people out on the streets rooting for our Thunderbirds. Go Thunderbirds!”

Puck drop is Wednesday at 7:05 at the Mass Mutual Center.