SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds playoff tickets are now on-sale and the team is offering a new option if you want to buy seats throughout the Calder Cup playoffs.

It’s called “Pay as we Play,” and it offers the chance to lock-in a price and keep the same seats throughout the playoffs. You can buy them on the Springfield Thunderbirds website.

You are also able to purchase traditional single-game tickets but those aren’t on sale just yet.