SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds opened the Atlantic Division finals Sunday afternoon against the top-seeded Charlotte Checkers.

The Thunderbirds and the Checkers are meeting in the postseason for the first time in the two cities’

AHL history. The Checkers won the Calder Cup in June of 2019 but the Thunderbirds put up quite the fight.

Hockey fans coming from near and far to support the players on the ice with chants and cheers. 22News spoke to fans at Sunday’s big division game.

“It’s just amazing to watch them. How they are really good,” said Brayden Sullivan of Longmeadow.

“It makes you want to get out of your seat and watch them score and hear the goal horn go off whenever they score. tI’s just a fun time,” added Alex Zinapoli of Longmeadow.

“We’d like to see a win tonight and then again on Wednesday night,” said Nancy Harris, a season ticketholder. She told 22News she wants the T-birds to, “… go to charlotte with only needing on win there, so we’re just hoping for the best.”

The Thunderbirds defeated the Checkers with an impressive 6-0 victory.

WE BLEW THE ROOF OFF THIS PLACE pic.twitter.com/qPoqQrrSRF — x – Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) May 22, 2022

The Thunderbirds will play game 2 with the Checkers once again on Wednesday at the MassMutual arena. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.