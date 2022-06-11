SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thunderbirds are set to hit the ice Saturday night in a pivotal game 5 against the Laval Rocket in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Thunderbirds lost their game against Laval 3-2 Friday night but the road to the Calder Cup is not over just yet as the T-birds are set to play game five of their best-of-seven series.

Saturday night’s away game in Laval, Quebec isn’t stopping Thunderbirds fans as they are ready to gather on the plaza outside of the TAP sports bar at MGM Springfield to cheer on the T-birds.