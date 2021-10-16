Thunderbirds fans get excited for first home game in two years

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Thunderbirds are back in Springfield for Saturday. after the team had been sidelined during the pandemic.

Before the game, the return of the Thunderbirds was celebrated with a block party in Court Square.

Fans gathered in their gear. Playing games like corn hole, or have their chance with the hockey stick.

22News caught up with diehard fans Pam and Al Arment from West Springfield, and they said this last year and a half has been way too long.

“It was really heartbreaking when the season ended because of the COVID outbreak and now that we’re getting past that we’re getting back into one of the best sports that Springfield has.”

The game against Hartford begins at 7:05 p.m.