Thunderbirds game postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Hockey League (AHL) announced Tuesday that game #264 has been postponed.

According to the AHL, the game scheduled for Wednesday, December 1st between the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Springfield Thunderbirds has been postponed. While specifics were not released, the AHL did say that the postponement was due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The Thunderbirds lost 5-3 against the Wolf Pack Friday, November 26 in Hartford. On Saturday, November 27 was a winning game 4-2 at home in Springfield against the Wolf Pack. A make-up date for Wednesday’s game has not been determined as of Tuesday.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are scheduled to play Friday, December 3 at Rochester Americans.