Thunderbirds get the win in first game of 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds took to the MassMutual Center ice Saturday afternoon for their first game of 2022.

Following cancellation of a mid-week game because of COVID-19 concerns, the Thunderbirds were happy to be facing off against the Rochester Americans on home ice for this traditional New Year’s Day matinee game.

It was an afternoon of new beginnings Saturday. Marty Kenrick of Turners Falls made this an occasion, he told 22News this was his family’s first hockey game at the MassMutual Center.

“I’m hoping that everyone is safe. Wearing a mask and get your shots, If everyone will do that, everyone is going to be safer, and it’ll be a great year for everyone,” said Marty Kendrick.

“2022, we have high hopes we’re going to get over this,” added David Hanson of East Longmeadow. “It’s just going to get better over this. It’s just going to get better every day, it’s going to get better and better, we’ve got to hang in there.”

The first day of the new year has already produced a significant first for the Thunderbirds. Peter Crinella of East Longmeadow is now on the roster. He’s the first western Massachusetts native to be signed by the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds took the win Saturday, the final score 5-3.