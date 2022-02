SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a hockey game Friday night at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Despite the storm, the Springfield Thunderbirds will host the Hartford Wolfpack at 7:05 p.m. The T-Birds will also host the Charlotte Checkers Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunderbirds are in first place in the AHL’s Atlantic Division, 9 points ahead of the WolfPack, and 11 points in front of the Providence Bruins.