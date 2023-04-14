SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A sold-out crowd filled the MassMutual Center for the second-to-last regular season home game for the Springfield Thunderbirds. This was the Thunderbird’s 14th sellout of the season at the MassMutual Center.

A sell-out crowd is also expected for the game on Saturday which would be a franchise record with 15 sold-out dates. Friday night was Fan Appreciation Night against the Providence Bruins. The first 1-thousand kids received a T-Birds youth hockey jersey. The team also wore their blue third jerseys for the last time in the regular season.

“That’s why we are bringing him so early so we can get a jersey, and it’s a good time all around. It’s an awesome thing to bring your family to,” said one Thunderbird fan, Vinny Giel with his son, who are both from West Springfield.

“They do a lot for the fans outside the rink and it’s shown. the attendance is up from when I was young so it’s good to see,” expressed another fan there for the game, Shawn Millers of Belchertown.

Following last year’s historic run to the Calder Cup Finals, the Springfield Thunderbirds are ramping up for their second playoff appearance in franchise history.