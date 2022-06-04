SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are gearing up for the next opponent in their run at the Calder Cup.

The All-Eastern Conference Finals kicks off Saturday night. The T-Birds start off this series up against the Laval Rocket. The first two games are happening in Springfield at the MassMutual Center.

This is the last test for Springfield before they get a chance at the Calder Cup itself. If they can make it through the Eastern Conference Final, they’ll be able to take on the Western Conference winner for a shot at the Calder Cup.

Puck drop for Saturday night’s game is at 7:35 p.m.