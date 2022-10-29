SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds play against the Providence Bruins Saturday night at the MassMututal Center after their takedown of the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday night.

The Thunderbirds won 7-6 against the islanders in overtime after Nikita Alexandrov led the T-Birds scoresheet with 3 goals. Now sitting at 3-3, that was the Thunderbirds’ third consecutive win after losing the first 3 games of the season.

Before Saturday’s game, the team will be hosting their “Ok-T-Bird Fest,” a pregame beer tasting celebration event for fans. The 21 and up event will go from 4-6p.m. and is presented by CISCO Forever New England.

22News spoke to fans before the start of the game to get a sense of how fans are feeling going into Saturday night, “

The excitement was definitely there before the start of Saturday’s game. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.