SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds are in North Carolina, continuing their Calder Cup playoff run Saturday night, with Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals.

The T-Birds currently lead in the best of five series against the Charlotte Checkers 2-0, following back-to-back wins at the MassMutual Center this week.

Though Saturday’s game is far away, Thunderbirds fans will still have chance to gather and cheer them on. The Thunderbirds are hosting a watch party on the Plaza at MGM Springfield. The game, which starts at 6:00 P.M., will be broadcast on the big screen outside the TAP Sports Bar.

If the Thunderbirds win Saturday night, they will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Laval Rocket. If they lose, Game 4 will be held Sunday night in Charlotte.