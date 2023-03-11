SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds celebrated two successes Saturday night; they were able to beat the Laval Rocket while supporting an important cause.

Saturday night marked the T-birds “Pink in the Rink” game, benefitting the Rays of Hope Foundation. The T-Birds wore special pink jerseys and the home ice certainly looked festive as it was dyed pink for the occasion.

The team will auction off the game jerseys to benefit Rays of Hope and had a salute to local breast cancer survivors during a pre-game ceremony. Fan in attendance told 22News they were moved by the support.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor,” said Jessica W. of Greenfield. “It’s a wonderful place to be and it’s nice to have men and women to have the ability to go through Baystate and survive cancer. And it’s been wonderful to see so many people coming out for the Thunderbirds and so many people wearing pink and just having a great time as you can hear it from here.”

The Rays of Hope foundation supports breast cancer research projects and support groups across western Massachusetts. To date, the organization raised more than $16.6 million and all of the funds raised remain here in western Massachusetts.