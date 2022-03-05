SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Thunderbirds fans helped recognize breast cancer awareness at Saturday night’s game.

Saturday’s game was the 5th annual Pink in the Rink event. Everything from the ice, to the lights shining pink to bring awareness to breast cancer.

The event benefits Baystate Health’s Rays of Hope foundation. 22News spoke with a couple of local hockey fans who noted the significance of bringing more attention to breast cancer.

today is for the fighters 💗 pic.twitter.com/04Equeab0B — Springfield Thunderbirds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) March 5, 2022

“I think it’s really important because you know, why not spread the word about breast cancer awareness,” said Jennifer and Jason Massey of Springfield. “Honestly, anything that speaks the word about cancer is great… and just getting together and doing something fun.”

Pregame festivities for the Pink in the Rink game included a survivor’s circle at center ice recognizing those who have beat cancer.