Thunderbirds reschedule game against Comets to February

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced some rescheduled game dates.

The Thunderbirds will now host the Utica Comets on Wednesday, February 9th. The game was postponed from its original date of December 29th due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Utica, New York.

Tickets for the original game date will be honored. You can just bring the physical ticket to the game. Fans with digital tickets will see the game date automatically change in their accounts.

The Thunderbirds also rescheduled their March 9th road game against the Providence Bruins for Friday, April 29th.