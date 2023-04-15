SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds faced off against the Hartford Wolfpack for a sold out game on Saturday night, the last of the regular season.

Currently the Thunderbirds are in the lead 1 to 0 in the 3rd period. This weekend was Fan Appreciation Weekend with giveaways. The sell-out crowds made it a franchise record with 15 sold-out dates.

The t-birds took Friday nights game against the bruins handily, 7-2, and fans are amped up for the playoffs and the final regular season game.

“I hope they can beat Hartford and they get the ice advantage. I like hockey because my dad was from West Springfield. He was a fireman, when I was like 19 or 20 he introduced me to hockey at the colosseum in West Springfield,” expressed Richard from Agawam.

Following last year’s historic run to the Calder Cup Finals, the Springfield Thunderbirds are ramping up for their second playoff appearance in franchise history.