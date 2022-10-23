SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After snagging their first win of the season on Friday, the Springfield Thunderbirds kept the ball rolling Saturday night.

In their second scrum against the Belleville Senators. It was a key defensive game for the T-Birds, both Springfield and Belleville sinking goals in the first period.

Springfield came away with it in the second, sinking another two goals in the net. Belleville gave it one last push with a goal in the third, but it wasn’t not enough. T-Birds win it 3 to 2. They’re headed back home this week and they’ll take on the Islanders this Friday.