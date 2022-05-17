SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds now know who they will be playing against in the Atlantic Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Charlotte Checkers.

The Thunderbirds defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, giving them the win in the series and moved them into the next round. The Charlotte Checkers then beat the Bridgeport Islanders Monday night, winning their series 3-1.

The first game of the series will take place this Sunday at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Tickets are now available for the first two games in Springfield, which will be the only home games against the Checkers:

Game 1: Sunday, May 22- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 3:05 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, May 25- Checkers @ Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, May 28- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, May 29- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 6:00 p.m.

Game 5: Tuesday, May 31- Thunderbirds @ Checkers, 7:00 p.m.

The Checkers will have home-ice advantage but the Thunderbirds enter the series with a seven-game winning streak. The Checkers are coached by former Springfield Thunderbirds bench boss Geordie Kinnear. During the regular season, the Thunderbirds played the Checkers eight times, 6-2-0-0, which includes a four-game winning streak at MassMutual Center.

If the Springfield Thunderbirds defeat the Checkers in the series, they move to the Eastern Conference Finals.