Thunderbirds to recognize frontline workers every Friday during season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds made an announcement on Wednesday that throughout the 2021 through 2022 season, the club will be recognizing the efforts of frontline workers at their Friday night home games at the MassMutual Center.

“We pride ourselves on being pillars of the Springfield community, but in this instance, the Frontline Fridays would not have been possible without the selfless generosity of our season ticket members,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “So many people have undergone so many challenges in the past 18 months, and we could not be more inspired by these season ticket members who opted to put their own tickets and money toward such a deserving group of men and women who have been instrumental in getting the world back to a sense of normalcy.”

After the 2019 through 2020 AHL season came to a sudden end in March of 2020, Thunderbirds season ticket members decided to donate their unused tickets to the Front Line Fund to donate tickets to frontline workers and first responders during the Thunderbirds 2021 through 2022 season.

Each Friday home game this season, 200 tickets will be donated and reserved to frontline workers who will be recognized on the video board at the MassMutual Center.