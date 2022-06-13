SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will play Game 6 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals at home Monday night looking for a win to advance them to the Championship Round.

The Thunderbirds return to the MassMutual Center against the Laval Rocket, leading the best of seven series, three games to two. Local fans gathered at watch parties over the weekend at MGM Springfield. The T-Birds lost Game 3 in overtime on Friday night but got the win in OT on Saturday night to take the lead in the series.

PHOTOS: Game 2 Springfield Thunderbirds vs. Laval Rocket

Mackenzie MacEachern (19) scored a goal for the Thunderbirds in the first period as he celebrates with teammate Will Bitten (41) (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds forward James Neal (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds Mascot Boomer trying to get the crowd going at the MassMutual Center on Sunday afternoon (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

The Laval Rocket took down the 4-2 victory against the Springfield Thunderbirds (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Rocket center Peter Abbandonato (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds goaltender Charlie Lindgren (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds defenseman Brady Lyle gives Boomer a fist bump as he skates onto the ice (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Rocket left winger Brandon Gignac scored a goal (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Jesse Ylonen (26) scored a goal for the Rocket during the first period (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Both teams exchanged words (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds center Matthew Peca with a scoring chance but was denied (Photo courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds right-winger Klim Kostin (24) scored a goal in the third period as he celebrated with the team. (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

This is a historic playoff run for the Thunderbirds it’s the first time the franchise has been in the Calder Cup playoffs. The last time a Springfield team won the Calder Cup was more than 30 years ago back in 1991.

If you want to be a part of the action Monday, you still have a chance. Tickets are available on the Thunderbirds website. Monday night’s game starts at 7:05.