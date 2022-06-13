SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Thunderbirds will play Game 6 of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals at home Monday night looking for a win to advance them to the Championship Round.
The Thunderbirds return to the MassMutual Center against the Laval Rocket, leading the best of seven series, three games to two. Local fans gathered at watch parties over the weekend at MGM Springfield. The T-Birds lost Game 3 in overtime on Friday night but got the win in OT on Saturday night to take the lead in the series.
This is a historic playoff run for the Thunderbirds it’s the first time the franchise has been in the Calder Cup playoffs. The last time a Springfield team won the Calder Cup was more than 30 years ago back in 1991.
If you want to be a part of the action Monday, you still have a chance. Tickets are available on the Thunderbirds website. Monday night’s game starts at 7:05.